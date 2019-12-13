Hugh Grant is now friends with people who once burgled his flat – find out more Hugh Grant is due to star in the upcoming film The Gentlemen

Hugh Grant has opened up about playing a tabloid newspaper journalist in the upcoming film The Gentlemen, and revealed that he has now befriended several tabloid private detectives who used to hack his phone and once broke into his flat. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday night, Hugh opened up about the film, explaining: "I play a slime-ball working on a tabloid newspaper. I thought it rather witty casting, so I couldn’t resist it."

Speaking about his inspiration, he continued: "It’s a bit estuary and creepy. During the Hacked Off campaign, I got to know the private detectives that worked for some of the tabloids and over the years they have come over to our side. I have a crazy friend in the campaign that keeps bringing them along to things. There I am having a nice birthday party and I am introduced to a guy who hacked my phone for a year and someone who burgled my flat. I said to him, ‘Do come in, make yourself at home, I think you know where everything is.’ They are now mates, so I could use them a bit for research."

Hugh recently revealed that he was finished with making rom-coms, despite being perhaps best known for his roles in Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I got too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore so now I've done other things so I have marginally less self-hatred. Some of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face, one or two are shockers... and people like them! I'm a big believer that our job is to entertain. I see us as craftsman... to make entertainment."

