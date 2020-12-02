Hugh Grant makes surprising revelation about relationship with Renee Zellweger The Love Actually star opened up about how he's stayed close with Renee

Hugh Grant made a shocking confession when he opened up about his relationship with one of his former on-screen love interests.

Chatting with The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, the actor touched on his meaningful decades-long relationship with Renee Zellweger. The pair first played lovers in the 2001 film Bridget Jones's Diary, as well as in the sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004).

READ: Renee Zellweger responds to Hugh Grant's Bridget Jones comment at BAFTAs

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hugh Grant grills Nicole Kidman in 'tough' interview about her personal life

In his interview Hugh, 60, professed: "I love Renée," before admitting: "She's one of the few actresses I haven't fallen out with."

He says they've remained tight through the years thanks to some very lengthy electronic communications: "We still exchange long emails, hers in particular, at least 70 pages each, interesting stuff, but quite hard to decipher and, she's a properly good egg and a genius."

READ: Hugh Grant reveals reason why he should have married years ago

MORE: Hugh Grant makes rare and surprising confession about his children

Hugh Grant has remained friends with Renee Zellweger for decades

"Did you see her Judy Garland? About as good as acting gets," he praised.

He also touched on his The Undoing co-star Nicole Kidman, who has taken on roles with a variety of American accents through the years.

Hugh was asked if there was ever any teasing about how he could keep his British accent, while Nicole often plays as an American despite her Australian roots.

"I don't remember us teasing each other about that. I, I just assumed, and Nicole has always, she's done loads of films with an American accent," he explained.

"So I thought that's, that's fine. I mean, you know, people think of her as half and half. And, um, as for me, it's not that I can't do an American accent it's for me, I like to know precisely, very precisely, who characters are and where they've come from, what school did they go to? Which part of that, which town did they live in? What did the dad do for a living? What are their social aspirations or not aspirations?

READ: Nicole Kidman shares heartbreaking details about her surprising upbringing

MORE: Renee Zellweger gives rare insight into family life

Nicole Kidman and Hugh co-starred in series The Undoing

"And I know all that with British characters, and I really don't know anything about those kinds of, that kind of detail in America."

"So I always worry that I just come out as kind of generic. And then, then I think, well, get an American actor. There's millions of brilliant ones," he said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.