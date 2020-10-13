Nicole Kidman makes surprising revelation about former co-star Julia Roberts The actresses starred in a 2015 film together

Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts shared the big screen together in the 2015 movie Secret in Their Eyes but long before they were co-stars the Australian actress missed out on a role to the Pretty Woman actress for a surprising reason.

Nicole, 53, opened up about a difficult period in her career when she desperately wanted a part in the 1999 movie Notting Hill but felt she lacked experience and talent.

In a conversation with her The Undoing co-star, Hugh Grant, in Marie Claire Nicole revealed she'd hoped to work with the British star long before now.

"I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in Notting Hill," she said. "Yeah, I did. But I wasn't well known enough, and I wasn't talented enough."

Ironically Julia, 52, hadn't initially wanted the role of actress Anna Scott - who was Hugh's love interest. She revealed to Vanity Fair that she had told her agent about the part: "How boring. How tedious — what a stupid thing for me to do."

But she'd later left a message on Richard Curtis’s answer machine telling him: "I’m going to do this movie".

Julia Roberts at the premiere for Notting Hill in 1999

Nicole is just one year older than Julia and had her breakout role in 1989's Dead Calm.

It was the following year that Julia become a household name with the movie Mystic Pizza.

Both actresses have gone on to have phenomenal careers and yet it was just a few years ago that they finally shared the screen.

In an interview published in HELLO! Julia revealed what it was like working with Nicole.

"I will say to start with that I do think she's perfect, so everything I say is clouded by that absolute fact that I have about Nicole Kidman!

Nicole and Hugh on the set of The Undoing

"I’ve known Nicole a little bit for a really long time and I can't believe it took this long to get together, and then really, it was just kind of a horrible tease because we really weren’t together that much.

"We spent more time in the makeup trailer together than we did on the set. I like to think of this as a warm-up to some movie that takes six months to shoot and we're together every day.

"She's so talented and she is sickeningly stunning, and all those things really do pale in comparison to her humanness and how incredibly warm she is."

