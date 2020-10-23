Hugh Grant makes rare and surprising confession about his children The star is a dad-of-five

Hugh Grant stunned fans when he opened up about life at home with his wife and three of his five children and revealed some rather surprising news about his parenting skills.

The Love Actually star, 60, is a dad to Tabitha, nine, John, eight, Felix, seven, and two more kids with his wife, Anna Eberstein, and while he's notoriously private about his ever-growing family he shared details about them on Good Morning America on 21 October and thrilled his fans.

Hugh was promoting his upcoming show The Undoing when he appeared on GMA and chatted about his personal life - and revealed he has become the family hairdresser!

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares funniest video for ex Hugh Grant’s 60th birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman is grilled by Hugh Grant in toughest interview

"I started by cutting my daughter's Barbies' hair out of sheer boredom," he said about life in COVID-19 lockdown. "And then I discovered I was extremely talented.

"Then I started cutting my children's hair, whether they wanted a haircut or not. I just strapped them to a chair and cut their hair."

Hugh - who became a first-time dad at 51 - admitted his parenting can be taken the wrong way at times.

MORE: Hugh Grant is now friends with people who once burgled his flat

MORE: What is Hugh Grant's net worth?

Hugh has three children with his wife, Anna, and two more from a previous relationship

"I would say I'm enchanting, but I don't know what the children would say," he said. "I do have some of my dad's traits.

He was ex-Army - and lovely, lovely - but suddenly, out of nowhere, the most terrifying bark would come, and I notice I do that.

Hugh joked: "It makes all the kids cry. It makes my wife cry. It makes the neighbours cry."

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian celebrates incredible news

Being a dad to five children is a "handful"

In all seriousness though, Hugh said he feels incredibly fortunate - even if being a dad to five kids is a handful.

"I have no complaints; I'm one of the lucky ones. Having said that, I'm quite old and my children are very young and I can't say that's entirely easy."

Hugh's children Tabitha and Felix were born from his relationship with Tinglan Hong. His other three children are from his now-wife, Anna.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.