11 rare photos of David Tennant and wife Georgia's five adorable children The Doctor Who and Broadchurch actor is a doting dad and step-dad

Actor David Tennant and his wife Georgia are parents to five children and live in a stunning home together in West London.

The Comic Relief host, who starred in Broadchurch and Doctor Who, wed actress and producer Georgia in 2011 and together share Olive, 11, Wilfred, nine, Doris, eight, and Birdie, three, as well as Georgia's 20-year-old son Ty. See David with his youngest child Birdie in the cute video below.

WATCH: Dad David carries daughter Birdie in sweet clip

Loading the player...

The couple prefer to keep their children away from the cameras and don't often show their faces on social media. Georgia still likes to share family moments with her Instagram fans, however, giving us rare glimpses of her brood. Take a look at the Tennant family below…

David Tennant and his youngest child

Georgia posted this super sweet snap of David and their daughter Birdie recently, writing: "They lure you in and then…" and in the next picture we saw the famous dad with several hair bows in his hair - what a good father letting his daughter 'do' his locks.

David Tennant's daughter Olive

Looks like dad David is passing down those acting genes as eldest child Olive is already making a name for herself on screen.

Georgia shared this photo with her Instagram fans, writing: "Outstanding British Film #eebaftas #bafta #belfast @belfastmovie #olivetennant."

The Tennants at Christmas

Aw, look at little Birdie decorating the family Christmas tree!

Georgia wrote: "It’s been 2 years since the @nhs saved this one and I cannot tell you how grateful I am that she’s here to decorate a tree that I will lovingly redecorate once they’re all in bed x." Bridie was in intensive care as a baby with an illness.

Matching plaits for the Tennant girls

How sweet are the couple's three daughters? The famous mum posted this snap on her Instagram page, simply tagging it: "#braidybunch."

One fan commented: "From this angle they look like carbon copies of each other. Adorable."

Birdie has a sleep

Now that's a good spot for a daytime sleep!

Georgia captioned the post: "Thank [expletive] they’re all back to school”- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."

David Tennant with baby Birdie

Georgia shared this adorable picture of her husband David cuddling a newborn Birdie for Father's Day.

"This is how loved the six of us feel every day and that’s pretty wonderful. #happyfathersday."

Sisterly love

This is what it's all about… the Tennant sisters sharing a hug on the trampoline.

Georgia said: "9:03am. It’s downhill from here. #halfterm." We know the feeling!

Birdie's first birthday

A child's first birthday is a special time for a family and mum shared this sweet snap of her youngest child amid the celebrations. "Happy Birday," she wrote.

Georgia Tennant's son Ty turns 18!

Georgia shared this rare photo of her son Ty as he turned 18.

The proud mum said: "In a few short hours this boy will turn 18 and whilst it probably wasn’t his dream to spend his birthday stuck in a house with his parents and 4 small siblings, I couldn’t be more thrilled I get him all to myself!

"He’s been the best thing to ever happen to me and when others doubted the success of our partnership I just knew the day would come when I would get to say...”I TOLD YOU SO!” And that day is here. Happy Birthday @ty_tenzo. You’ve made me what I love to be more than anything: Right. #youthoughtiwasgoingtosayamumdidntyou #happybirthday #18today #stuckathome #stayhome."

Breastfeeding reality for Georgia Tennant

We love Georgia Tennant for keeping it real when it comes to kids and she did just that with this funny breastfeeding photo. "Breastfeeding at 19 months. #booboutfaceoff," she wrote.

The Tennant kids go for a stroll

Four of the Tennants' five children went for a family walk and don't they look cute all holding hands?

The mum posted: "No greater feeling in the world than getting the children out of the house, fully dressed, with the dog, for a walk, in the sun, for over an hour, then all back home alive, with no one missing and 12 muddy shoes to clean. But don’t fear, they’re now safely back on their iPads and not talking to each other or us. Happy Sunday everyone."

