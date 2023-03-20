Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks so grown up in magical garden photos American architect Dara Huang posed with her six-year-old son

While Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi haven't broken their silence about how they spent Mother's Day in the UK with their daughter Sienna, Edoardo's ex-fiancée Dara Huang posted rare photos of their son Wolfie.

Dressed in white trousers and a camel trench coat, American architect Dara was a doting mother as she hugged and played with her six-year-old son. Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf, looked so grown up in blue trousers, white sneakers and a bronze puffer jacket with his brunette hair in a sweeping straight style.

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares six-year-old son Wolfie with his ex Dara

The mother and son duo played in the blossom trees in the snap, which she captioned: "Happy Mother’s Day! To all of my mommies out there and also for the moms who brought us into this world. I’m so proud of the unconditional love you give on a daily basis.

"It's one of the most selfless acts out there. This day is for you! #takesOnetoKnowOne Photo by @lhphotography.london."

Dara and Wolfie live in Kensington

While some of Dara's followers were left confused by the date, since it marked Mother's Day in the UK but not the US, others were quick to praise the cute family photos, which also included one of her as a youngster with her own mother. "So sweet," one commented, and another remarked: "Beautiful photographs."

Dara and Edoardo welcomed their son in 2016 but went their separate ways in 2018. She has continued to share updates on Wolfie with her fans - see the latest one in the video below.

He found love with Beatrice, whom he married in July 2020, and they now share daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

He also continues to co-parent Woflie with Dara, who lives in a beautiful Kensington apartment not far from Edoardo's London home, St James's Palace.

Opening up about homeschooling her stepson during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw school closures, Princess Beatrice told HELLO! Magazine: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

