8 seriously rare photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four lookalike kids The Green Lantern actors are doting parents to four children

While social media is often awash with celebrity parents gushing over their cute children, not all mums and dads are as open about sharing their kids' lives – Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds included.

Alongside the likes of Elton John and David Furnish and Georgia and David Tennant, they prefer to keep their family life very private. The Gossip Girl actress and The Hitman's Bodyguard star – who met while filming Green Lantern in 2010 – share three adorable daughters: James, eight, six-year-old Inez and three-year-old Betty, and they welcomed a fourth baby earlier this year, but they are yet to reveal the name and gender.

WATCH: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story, from meeting to children

In fact, Blake even shared rare pregnancy photos as she spoke out about the paparazzi "freaking out" her kids in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the family in their private home environment. She wrote: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out."

However, Blake and Ryan allowed their children to accompany them as Ryan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2016, and the Wrexham co-owner brought his eldest daughter to a football match in January 2023. Take a look at their lookalike little girls...

James watches football

Ryan's eight-year-old's most recent public appearance was at the start of this year when she acted as a little supporter and viewing companion at a Wrexham vs Sheffield match. Photos of the father-daughter duo arriving at the game see them adorably holding hands as they walked down the red stadium seats. She was dressed in a cosy lilac sherpa pullover, paired with blue jeans, purple sneakers, and a bright yellow puffer jacket.

The smiling little girl takes after her mom, with her wispy, blonde locks blowing in the wind as she walked on the pitch.

James steals the show in Hollywood

Dressed in blue spotty tights layered underneath a mustard skirt, with black and white Converse trainers and an embroidered jacket, James' outfit stole the show as proud dad Ryan smiled on at the 2016 family appearance.

We can't get over James' gorgeous curly blonde hair as she clapped along with her famous mother!

The then-two-year-old looked entirely at home with a microphone in her hand, so perhaps she is set for a career in the spotlight like her parents.

Inez's baby outing

Inez may have been very young for her first Hollywood appearance, but she still garnered plenty of attention as she cuddled up to Blake dressed in a cosy grey co-ord.

The three-month-old turned around to face the cameras as the family of four posed next to Ryan's star, showing off her cute round cheeks and big eyes.

But it all seemed a bit much for the little one, who was pictured with her eyes shut as Ryan gently kissed her head.

