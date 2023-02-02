Princess Beatrice's stepson's multicultural upbringing revealed

Not only is she a doting mother to her daughter Sienna, but Princess Beatrice is also a stepmum. The royal is a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, known as Wolfie, whose mother is Eduardo's ex-wife, Dara Huang.

Young Wolfie, who is now six years old, was born into a multicultural home and enjoyed a rich cultural upbringing. His mother Dara is an American architect born to Taiwanese parents, while his father Eduardo is of Italian descent.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is growing up fast in adorable new video

Both Dara and Edoardo now reside in England, meaning little Wolfie is also experiencing English culture.

Dara Huang shared a sweet snap of Wolfie with fans

Earlier this week, Dara took to social media to celebrate her son's multicultural upbringing. Sharing a series of images from her Lunar New Year celebrations, Dara wrote: "Happy Year of the Bunny! Family photo dump of a very red week! So glad my bubba can embrace his multi-cultural: Asian, American, British and (we’re working on the Italian side)! #rainbowbaby#rainbowfamily."

The architect celebrated Wolfie's multicultural upbringing

Fans adored the wholesome post and were quick to wish the family well wishes for the new year. "Happy new year to you and your family Dara! Health and prosperity!" one wrote, while another said: "That's a global baby," with a heart emoji. A third added: "Lovely photos of you both," and a fourth noted: "Oh! Your son is so well raised! So small and already caring."

Princess Beatrice and her husband have chosen not to show their one-year-old daughter Sienna to the world yet, but as Dara's latest post shows Edoardo's eldest son get some airtime on Instagram.

On Thursday evening, interior designer Dara took to Instagram Stories to share the moment that designer Tom Dixon came around to their Kensington home, and the six-year-old took the opportunity to 'teach' him design skills. Watch Wolfie show off his artistic talents below...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off his artistic talent

Dara wrote: "House guest surprise when @tomdixonstudio comes over unexpectedly. My 6 yr old is teaching him how to design on free."

