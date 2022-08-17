Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares adorable never-before-seen pictures of 'miracle' twin babies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock melted hearts after she shared a slew of intimate photos of her twin babies on their first birthday.

READ: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes ultra rare comment about baby twins

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the Confetti songstress treated her nine million Instagram followers to a series of candid snaps documenting her first year as a mother.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Little Mix stars debut baby bumps at the BRITs

In one particularly intimate photo, Leigh-Anne could be seen breastfeeding her little ones from the comfort of her bed. In another snap, the doting mum photographed her young tots as they shared a giggly exchange standing up in their wooden cots.

SEE: 10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time

INSIDE: Little Mix singers' lavish homes: Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade

In other photos, the curly-haired babies could be seen exploring the outdoors and playing together dressed in matching romper suits.

The songstress shared a series of candid snaps

Gushing with pride, the mum-of-two captioned her post: "Our cubbies turn one today. I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness. I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas."

She finished by adding: "I am so, so grateful, and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning. My life has a whole new meaning. I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it."

The couple's adorable twins turned one on 16 August

Her fans raced to the comments section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Aww happy birthday twinnies," and a second adding: "OH MY GOD PLS THE CUTEST CONTENT EVER."

"These photos are adorable! Can't believe they are one already!" penned a third, whilst a fourth added: "this is a cuteness overload, they are ADORABLE."

Leigh-Anne and Andre gushed over their little ones

Leigh-Anne's fiancé, Andre, echoed these sentiments by adding: "Never be able to repay you for giving me them, can't thank you enough for that and for being the most incredible mother to my babies, we are so lucky."

The 30-year-old Little Mix star shares her twins with her fiancé Andre Gray. The loved-up couple welcomed their little ones into the world on 16 August 2021 after four happy years together. Announcing the news via social media, the couple penned: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

The family of four live in Surrey

Leigh-Anne and Andre have remained extremely private about their growing family and have yet to announce either the names or gender of their twins.

In a bid to protect their privacy, the duo have moreover decided to keep their children's faces hidden across all social media platforms. The mum-of-two either shares photos taken from the back or uses cute emojis to mask their identities.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.