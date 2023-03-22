Kathie Lee Gifford's baby grandson is so grown up in joyful family photo The former Today Show host delighted fans with the rare family photo

Kathie Lee Gifford is a hugely proud mother and grandmother, even naming her children and grandchildren in her Instagram bio.

The former Today Show host calls herself an "eternally grateful Mama to Cody and Cassidy and 'Bubbe' to Frankie, the sweetest little boy in the world," on her social media profile, and proved her love for her son and grandson with a new super-sweet photo.

Posting a photo of her son Cody hugging his son Frankie in honour of Cody's birthday, Kathie Lee wrote: "33 years ago, this beautiful man made his entrance into this world, and today he understands what love is.

Kathie Lee shared this photo of her son and grandson

Referring to her husband, the 69-year-old wrote: "Frank and I have been so blessed to bring you into this world, Cody, and now we feel double blessed that you and Erika have brought little Frankie into it. Happy birthday my beautiful son."

Kathie Lee's followers reminisced in the comments about when Frankie was born, writing: "I remember watching Live when Kathie Lee called and said she was holding the most beautiful little boy. Time goes too fast!"

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford's latest photo with her baby grandson is too cute to miss

Another wrote: "We remember that day like it was yesterday. I can almost still hear the joy in your voice telling Regis and all of us that Cody had entered the world!"

Kathie Lee with her newborn grandson

A third gushed: "Happy Birthday Cody. We loved watching you grow up, now we can watch sweet Frankie."

Kathie Lee is soon to be a grandmother to another little one, as her daughter, Cassidy Gifford is expecting a baby, due in June 2023.

Kathie Lee with her two children

Cassidy announced the news in December 2022, sharing a photo of three stockings - including a tiny one - hung above the fireplace, she wrote: "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023. Jeremiah 1:5."

SEE: Today Show stars' epic homes: Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and more

We bet Kathie Lee can't wait to be a grandmother for the second time!

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.