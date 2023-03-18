Kelly Ripa's son teases big news with long-awaited update on his life The Live! host shares three children with her husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest son Michael has something exciting up his sleeve and it's been a long time coming.

The aspiring filmmaker took to Instagram with an update for fans on Friday and he'll no doubt be getting a pat on his back from his famous parents.

Michael shared a photo of his computer screen with the number 100 at the bottom of it. He wrote: "At long long last. Halfway there. Big things are looking on the horizon."

Michael appeared to be referring to a screenplay he has been working on for some time.

Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of all three of their children including Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star often gives insights into her personal life on the ABC breakfast show, and previously revealed how she helped Michael - an up-and-coming actor - when he was struggling during the early stages of his career.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

Kelly and Mark have raised three independent, successful children

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

On how she and Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Michael's since found a lot of good fortune, and most recently it was revealed that he had landed himself a new role.

His IMDb page shows that he is going to be starring in a new drama series, titled Dissocia, and will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia.

