Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's honest confession about relationship with famous parents might surprise you The Live star shares three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's children are growing up fast - and have started to carve out careers in the spotlight themselves.

The star's only daughter, Lola, 21, is gearing up to graduate from NYU with a degree in Music, and has already made a name for herself in the industry, having released her debut song, "Paranoia Silverlining," in 2022.

What's more, Lola opened up about her parents' reaction to her single, giving an insight into their relationship in the process.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos' love story is unreal

Loading the player...

Chatting to People, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Kelly's daughter has currently moved back home with her mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, showing once again how close they are.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three children appear in terrifying photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos shares excitement at becoming a grandad

The 21-year-old returned their family abode in the Upper East Side at the start of 2023, having spent a semester abroad in London.

Kelly and Mark opened up about Lola moving back home during a segment on Live back in January.

Kelly Ripa is incredibly close to her only daughter, Lola

Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares candid glimpse at her luxury bathroom inside $27million family townhouse

"It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock. "She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

Kelly added: "At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem! She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

The couple are also parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20. Michael is an actor living in Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.