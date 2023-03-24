Pregnant Janette Manrara works out in sports bra – fans applaud her The Strictly Come Dancing star shared an insight into her workout regime during pregnancy

Janette Manrara shared an insight into her workout regime on Friday, revealing she's prioritising moving her body despite having the busiest month ever.

The former Strictly dancer, who announced her first pregnancy with husband Aljaz Skorjanec exclusively in HELLO! magazine, shared an awe-inspiring video on her Instagram account, revealing how she's adapting to exercise as her baby bump grows. Janette looked amazing in the clip, rocking a black sports bra and matching workout shorts as she went through the motions.

Janette, 39, revealed: "It's been a minute since I worked out (3 weeks to be honest), but with moving house, work, and travel all while being pregnant, it’s been tough. But instead of getting angry w/ myself, I accepted life gets complicated and you’ve got to listen to your mind and body.

"This morning, I decided to enjoy my morning (while I can) and do a workout right at home, w/ lots of breathing and stretching just to get my body moving again, and I feel great! It’s not as hard or physical as I’m used to, but I do get tired faster so taking breaks in between as and when I need them, and doing movement that I know won’t hurt me or the baby is crucial.

"My body is changing and I love seeing how it develops as the baby grows. It’s fascinating what our bodies do to create life."

Janette shared a pregnancy positive workout video

Janette also encouraged her followers to prioritise physical movement, no matter "how that may look" for them.

She continued: "The baby bump is literally getting bigger by the day now! The two of us moving together this morning was so lovely! I really want to teach them the importance of physical activity not just for your physical health, but how good it is for our mental health as well.

"Keep moving no matter how that may look for you. We’ve all got this!"

Janette's post was well received by her social media followers, who praised the professional dancer for her candour and branded her an "inspiration".

The Strictly star and Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first child

One commented: "You look beautiful mama," while another enthused: "What a cute little bump you look beautiful."

Another fan agreed with Janette, saying: "Stretching is the best and do exercise for your back especially. Carrying extra baby takes a toll on your back.

The It Takes Two presenter and her husband Aljaz have left their London flat and moved into a house in Cheshire fit for a family. One month after starting the move, the duo recently revealed they are far from completing their mission.

Janette and Aljaz's baby news came just as they prepared to try IVF

During their exclusive interview with HELLO!, the dancers revealed that they discovered they were expecting a baby in December just as they were about to begin their IVF journey.

"For the past couple of years we hadn't been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," Janette said.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Ok, fine, I'm coming up now.'"

