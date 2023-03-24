Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec celebrate incredible family milestone ahead of baby's birth The couple are months away from becoming parents

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are welcoming their first child together later this year, but before they turn all their attention to their baby, the couple have one big project to complete – moving house.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple have left their London flat and moved into a house in Cheshire fit for a family, however, just a month after starting the move, the duo is very much still very far from completing their mission.

In a new video shared by mum-to-be Janette, which you can see below, the duo updated fans on the state of their new house and excitedly revealed a first for them after 13 years together.

WATCH: Janette and Aljaz celebrate incredible milestone ahead of baby's birth

Loading the player...

Earlier in the day, Janette had shared a clip of a room full of boxes whilst she and Aljaz sat in their new cream sofa.

"Day off at home after a busy day… But my current view, not so relaxing… yet. Slowly getting there!" she wrote on it.

The 39-year-old later admitted that they had called for help. "And to the rescue, my interior design heroines from @dove.interiordesign. They have honestly been our heroes in getting our new home ready for our new arrival!" Janette wrote whilst Mariah Carey's song Hero played.

Janette spent her day off from work organising her new home

In the new clip, Janette gave fans a brief sneak peek at her living room, which included light grey floorboards and incredible foldable doors that lead to a gorgeous garden.

Janette and Aljaz first confirmed their move to HELLO! when they exclusively announced their baby news in February.

The couple showed off their living room

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Aljaz told the magazine. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

As well as being the perfect place to raise their future bundle of joy, the couple have famous friends nearby their new home as fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson live in Cheshire too. "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," Janette admitted.

