Gemma Atkinson sparks major fan reaction after sharing glimpse of off bare baby bump The former Strictly contestant is expecting her second child…

Gemma Atkinson sparked a major fan reaction on Friday after sharing an impressive glimpse of her bare baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde bombshell, 38, filmed herself as smashed a pregnancy workout which, as you can see in the video below, certainly wasn't for the faint-hearted.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off bare baby bump during impressive pregnancy workout

Loading the player...

In the clip, Gemma sported a cropped white T-shirt which beautifully showed off her blossoming tummy as she worked up a sweat in her home gym.

Captioning the post she penned: "Taking it slow, day by day. I'm carrying a lot bigger this time. I feel like I’m pregnant from the neck down so I’m finding things harder at the minute. Things like putting shoes on, picking up dog poo, sitting comfy. I find (for me) doing small workouts and movements daily is helping with the aches I get being sedentary.

Gemma shared the news with fans on Instagram

Today was 5 rounds of; 2 min ski, 1 min alternating press, 1 min squats (I have to have DBs inside legs now as it feels comfier). After that 20 min circuit I went into the usual stretches I do and ended with some core stability work. Like I say, my sessions have dropped 45 mins to 20 mins but I still feel Great after doing them.

"Being honest, more than the workouts I used to do I’m actually missing the ice baths more! Something I never thought I’d say! But not having them has made me realise what a boost they gave me daily & how they helped with daily tasks. Once little man's popped out, I’ll be back in ours. I’ll need it to help me cope with lack of sleep!"

She is already the doting mother to her little girl Mia

"Christ alive, you’re superwoman!" one fan penned. A second wrote: "You’re b***** amazing!!!" A third added: "Jeeze well done, doing that whilst pregnant."

PREGNANCY: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson inundated with support as she shares candid insight into pregnancy

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares concerns over mental health struggle ahead of giving birth

Gemma and her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, are already doting parents to their little girl, Mia, whom they welcomed in 2019.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.