Gemma Atkinson sparks reaction with adorable baby photos of daughter Mia The presenter is set to welcome her second child

Gemma Atkinson is expecting her second child – a baby boy – with her fiancé Gorka Marquez - and on Tuesday the celeb sparked a sweet fan reaction with a string of adorable throwback baby photos.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly contestant, 38, posted four heartwarming photos of daughter Mia, just weeks after giving birth.

In the sweet snapshots, doting dad Gorka could be seen cradling the newborn, while a second photo showed Gemma comforting her youngster late at night.

Sharing the pictures with her followers, Gemma penned: "Some of my fav pics from Mia's first few weeks at home [heart emoji]. The exhausting night feeds which at the time you think will last forever."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in 2019

She went on to say: "The same goes to muslin cloth, and inquisitive looks and chin rests from Norm and Ollie. I feel SO grateful and SO lucky that we get to do it all again."

The star required an emergency C-section

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "She looks so much like Gorka in these pics!," noted one, whilst a second gushed: "And now you get to do it all again. Motherhood really is the most amazing and precious time and I bet Mia will be the best sister ever".

A third commented: "And so lucky to be having a boy - one of each is every parent's dream!" and a fourth added: "You are such a beautiful little family. Can see the love you have for each other," followed by a red heart emoji.

The couple found love on Strictly

The besotted couple are looking forward to welcoming their baby boy. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Gorka said: "He'll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She's obsessed with dancing, so who knows."

"That we get the chance to have another baby - we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have."

