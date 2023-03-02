Strictly's Gemma Atkinson inundated with support as she shares candid insight into pregnancy Strictly finalist Gemma Atkinson is pregnant with her second child

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are preparing for the birth of their second child, a son, and on Thursday, Gemma gave a candid insight into how her second pregnancy is going.

The star shared a side-by-side post of her eight months after having given birth to Mia and the second showing her while pregnant with her son, but despite the differences she was quick to highlight how she was happy with how she looked. "Things I've learnt from my two pregnancies (first pic 8 months after Mia, 2nd pic today). This is NOT a 'I want my body back' post. The opposite actually," she explained.

"The change in body shape and size is the obvious. My boobs, bum, legs and belly have doubled in size. Not all clothes fit and the majority certainly aren't comfortable. My cellulite has doubled. My co ordination, balance and even memory are a little off.

"The veins in my boobs when I’m warm are like a road map and from sleeping only on my left side for almost 6 months my back is a tad sore. People keep reminding me how 'big' I am. Yes I know. Believe it or not I'm fully aware and I'm hoping to get bigger! That means little man is growing."

She continued, saying how she could go through the rest of her pregnancy feeling "down" about no longer having the body she used to have, or continue to work as she is.

In an empowering statement, she concluded: "I know for all mums to be that at times it's hard. Physically and emotionally. BUT I'm a massive believer in that I am in control of how I approach things! I'm also conscious of the fact that for now, me and my baby are one. He feels what I feel so I'm reluctant to let in the negative energies.

Gemma had positive things to say about her body

"For this blessing of growing my son, I'm choosing to go ALL IN. Positively."

The radio presenter's openness won her plaudits from her fans including fiancé Gorka Marquez and former co-star Janette Manrara, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

One opined: "You look amazing, my daughter is halfway through her pregnancy and we cannot wait to meet our 1st grandchild."

A second wrote: "By Jesus girl are you an inspirational human being. Wish Instagram and the likes of you were around when I was pregnant and not liking myself but 18 years ago when our last was born that support wasn't there. But today I love reading such positive, uplifting and hilarious funny posts from you and a few others."

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their second child

Gemma has been keeping on top of her fitness since becoming pregnant often impressing her fans, and she's also been open about her own mental health.

The star had a traumatic birth experience with Mia, requiring an emergency C-section and haemorrhaging after the delivery and now she seeking advice from a private midwife to help "monitor" her.

She explained: "I've just had a visit from Rachel my lovely midwife. We have just been talking about birth options and things moving forward.

"All lovely positive stuff and lots of positive affirmations which we're focusing on. We're getting everything mentally in place. Physically, I can do this but mentally, it's like hitting a wall in a workout. I need to just push through."

