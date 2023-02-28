Gemma Atkinson shares concerns over mental health struggle ahead of giving birth The former Strictly Come Dancing star is due to welcome her second baby with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has given fans a candid insight into her mental health struggle ahead of giving birth to her second child.

The 38-year-old is due to welcome a new baby with her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, later this year. The couple are already proud parents to their three-year-old daughter, Mia.

When the former actress welcomed her daughter in July 2019, the birth wasn't straightforward. Gemma required an emergency C-section and haemorrhaged straight after delivering Mia.

The former Strictly star is now seeking advice from a private midwife to help "monitor" her. She explained: "I've just had a visit from Rachel my lovely midwife. We have just been talking about birth options and things moving forward.

"All lovely positive stuff and lots of positive affirmations which we're focusing on. We're getting everything mentally in place. Physically, I can do this but mentally, it's like hitting a wall in a workout. I need to just push through."

Despite seeking private help, the TV star recently confirmed she will deliver her baby at an NHS hospital. "I love our NHS but I know how stretched they are and with the strikes still happening I felt uneasy at the thought of history repeating itself with my pregnancy and not enough staff to help," she recently wrote on social media.

Gemma with her daughter Mia

"(BTW, I fully support their reasons for striking and they should absolutely be paid a hell of a lot more for what they do!) "Our baby will be born at an NHS hospital but my pre and post-care will be done by Rach. Last time I was told Mia was going to be a big baby and she was absolutely tiny so this time I felt I needed and wanted monitoring more closely.

"I'll be having a lot more scans this time keeping a close eye on baby's size (so far everything for baby and me results wise are spot on and as expected)."

