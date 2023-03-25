Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with longtime girlfriend Daniel, 33, has been dating Erin, 38, since 2013

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke. Erin was pictured with her baby bump on Friday March 24 as the pair stepped out in New York City.

Daniel, 33, was pictured in a navy puffer jacket and kept warm in a bright blue and yellow hat, while Erin, 38, wore a black zipped hoodie with leggings and a peacoat.

Erin and Daniel are expecting their first baby

Reps for Daniel confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

Daniel has been in a relationship with Erin Darke since 2013; the two met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013. They played love interests, and it appears their chemistry was even stronger off screen. Erin is also an actress, and has had roles in Good Girls Revolt, Moonshine, Still Alice, Beside Still Waters, Thank You for Your Service, and more.

They are notoriously private about their relationship, but have both collaborated and supported their ventures several times.

MORE: How Daniel Radcliffe became Hollywood's nicest guy

Emma, Daniel and Rupert in 2000 when they were announced as Hermoine, Harry and Ron

Of their time on screen, he told People: "We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," adding that: "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely.

"Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Erin and Daniel have veen dating since 2013

Daniel is the second of the Harry Potter three - Daniel, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson - to welcome a child.

Rupert and his partner Georgia Groom welcomed their baby girl in May 2020.

Chatting on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live via video call, Daniel confirmed that he had spoken to Rupert over text regarding the happy news. He said: "I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it's very very cool. It's also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are."