Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose for pictures with newborn baby as family arrive in Wrexham James, Inez, and Betty were all smiles

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have touched down in Wrexham for a special weekend - and with them are their four children, including their newborn baby.

As you can see in the pictures below, Blake, 36, was snapped taking pictures of husband Ryan, 47, and their fourth child - whose name has not yet been revealed - while their eldest two daughters, James, eight, and six-year-old Inez stood watching. In other pictures the family of six posed together, with James wrapping her arms around three-year-old Betty.

The couple are yet to reveal the name and gender of their fourth child, but are likely to do it in a subtle way when they are ready.

The family have kept their children out of the public eye, and this is the first time they've been pictured all together since Blake gave birth several months ago. James recently made a rare appearance with her father as they watched his team Wrexham AFC play against Sheffield United, and she seems to take after her mom, with wispy, blonde locks just like the Gossip Girl actress.

Both Ryan and his friend, Wrexham co-owner and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney have confirmed that they will be attending the game on March 26.

The 46-year-old actor wrote: "Let’s fill the stands with the spirit of ‘78 and belt it out for these heroes," in reference to the amazing year the Wrexham's men's soccer team had in 1978, and which has become an inspirational year for fans ever since.

The Canadian-American's plea to fans is especially important as he and the Always Sunny star are hoping to break the record for the most people in attendance at a women's game at the Wrexham Racecourse soccer ground.

The stands have seen some very famous visitors recently, including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.