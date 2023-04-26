Exclusive: Peter Andre announces 15-year-old daughter Princess' next career move

Peter Andre, 50, is having his busiest year yet, promoting the children's book he's written and embarking on a mini tour of anniversary concerts, but one priority for the star is always his family.

The former I'm A Celebrity campmate has spoken exclusively to HELLO! about his and his wife Emily's differing parenting styles as well as the exciting plans his daughter Princess, 15, has when she leaves school.

Quizzing Peter on his daughter's recent work with Pretty Little Thing, Peter set the record straight by saying: "At the moment she's just doing the odd picture here and there for them, and that will be done in her spare time. There will be no 'She's missing a school day for this' nothing like that… school is absolutely number one priority."

He also took the opportunity to reveal that Princess has exciting plans after her GCSEs are complete. "Princess is going to college next year to do fashion so it all kind of makes sense and it's something she wants to do," he said.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Emily Andre supported stepdaughter Princess at a PLT event

"Her exams are the most important things and give credit to her, she is revising every day, like three to four hours a day. I said to her 'Once this is over, you've only got this once, you're going to look back in years and say I gave it everything'," he proudly said. "All the brands that want to talk to her, that can come once she's 16," he swiftly added.

While the older children, Princess and son Junior, 17, are starting out in their own careers, Peter explains they are a credit to him. "What I'm grateful for most is that Junior and Princess are so kind, they are very humble children so anyone that meets them goes, 'Oh my god they are so polite' and that to me, means the most."

Peter's two teenagers are destined for great things

Peter shares two younger children, Milly, nine, and Theo, six, with his current wife Emily, who is a qualified doctor. The singer admits their parenting styles differ when it comes to discipline.

"[Emily] is very strict with the kids' devices. Only screen time in the morning or the weekend or if we are travelling a long distance, they can't do it through the week. I'm like, 'Come on' and she's like, 'No!' She's right because now they are used to it. They come down, they go in the playroom, they are drawing [instead]."

© Instagram Peter has two kids with his wife Emily

On the topic of not sharing his children's identities online, he admits it's Emily who again enforces the rules that he's totally on board with. But he concludes, "I can't say 100% that if Emily wasn’t like that, that I wouldn't have been like every other proud dad on Facebook."

