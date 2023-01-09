Peter Andre shares rare photos of kids from dreamy beach holiday - look The singer shares two children with his doctor wife Emily

Singer Peter Andre has shared an adorable series of photographs from his Australia family holiday with his Instagram fans.

The dad-of-four, 49, who is married to GP Emily, celebrated the ninth birthday of their daughter Millie while on the sunny break and had a ball doing a 'handstand challenge' on the beach – you have to see the photos below!

WATCH: Peter's son Theo shows off his special talent

Peter wrote: "To celebrate Millie’s 9th birthday, we started the day off with a handstand challenge on the beach. Obviously I was the best one… Happy birthday beautiful. We Love you so much."

The family's first handstand attempt

Peter, Emily, their children Amelia, eight, Theo, six, and Peter's kids with former wife Katie Price, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, showed off their impressive gymnastics skills in the sun, with Junior's handstand attempts giving fans a real giggle.

Junior, who fell over on the sand on his second try, commented on his dad's photos: "It's the effort that counts."

Their second try!

There were plenty of followers impressed with the family's sporty talents, with one posting: "Omg look at @dr_emily_official... u go girl xx."

Another wrote: "Happy 9th birthday Millie. Looks like you had lots of fun with all your family in paradise xx enjoy the rest of your special day."

A third fan told Peter: "This is SO funny. Junior's failed attempts are the best!" Another said: "Fantastic, thanks so much for sharing your precious moments, I love seeing your pics."

Peter with son Theo on holiday

Peter also shared a sweet photo of himself hugging his son Theo on the beach. The doting dad looked very cool in his shades and bandana.

Then the Mysterious Girl star posted a selfie of himself and wife Emily, who he married in 2015, and the couple looked so happy together.

A day earlier Peter shared the cutest video of Junior greeting his grandma with a warm embrace. He wrote: We love you mum. Her reaction to junior is beautiful. Always asking about Bista. They always speak Greek together."

