Stacey Solomon's bridesmaid Mrs Hinch was a vision in intimate wedding photos

Back in summer, Stacey Solomon shared some stunning snaps of herself and her new husband Joe Swash at their intimate wedding at their Essex home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, but they had previously kept all photos of their guests under wraps.

READ: Stacey Solomon's new husband Joe designed £35k engagement ring to be extra sparkly

So who did the Loose Women star choose for her bridal party? Stacey revealed her close friend Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, was a bridesmaid, and she looked beautiful in an elegant sage green dress alongside Stacey's sister Jemma and five close friends who also had important roles on her big day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils incredible Pickle Cottage transformation for wedding

Taking to Instagram to share a set of stunning photos captured by photographer Chelsea White, Stacey wrote an emotional message that read: "Our Bridesmaids. So grateful to be surrounded by the most incredible women we could ever wish for. Love you all to the moon and back. Thank you for being there always & forever."

Stacey's close friend Mrs Hinch was a bridesmaid

Stacey and Joe couple had a traditional Jewish ceremony in a marquee in their back garden on Sunday 24 July, with their closest friends and family as witnesses. Guests included Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, and the couple's two young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months.

Mrs Hinch was joined by her husband Jamie, while Stacey also invited her Loose Women co-stars, ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, and even James Argent's The Arg Band who performed in the evening, according to the MailOnline.

READ: Stacey Solomon's fans are all saying the same thing about her wedding dress

RELATED: Exclusive: Rochelle and Marvin Humes renew their wedding vows

The first official photos, also taken by bridal photographer Chelsea White, show the bride looking gorgeous in a princess-style wedding dress that featured off-the-shoulder straps, a bustier bodice and a thigh-high leg split.

She teamed the embroidered gown – which she chose during an emotional home fitting with her sister Jemma earlier this year – with sparkly shoes, a thin white veil and a crown of daisies that stood out against her long blonde hair. Her groom Joe also looked dapper in a blue suit, a crisp white shirt and a pastel green bow tie.

Stacey and Joe looked so loved-up on their wedding day. ©Chelsea White

After cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch saw the snaps for the first time, she shared them on social media and sweetly wrote: "Oh my gosh stuff my reel, I've just seen this. I'm crying again. A beautiful day for the most beautiful couple. We love you both."

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve. They delayed their nuptials when Stacey fell pregnant with Rose, as they wanted their entire family to be in the wedding photos.

Following their private blessing at their house, the couple are reportedly planning to host a legal ceremony at a later date – so perhaps her fans can expect more stunning bridal outfits.

MORE: Princess Diana's second wedding dress was more rebellious than future daughters-in-law

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.