Stacey Solomon shares exciting news with fans after sparking parenting debate The doting mum shares her youngest three children with husband Joe Swash

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon dotes on her children, recently posting an adorable photo of newborn daughter Belle sharing the cutest moment with her older siblings Rose and Rex.

She has a busy life outside of her family, too, as she proved on Sunday when she shared her latest news with her followers on Instagram.

Taking to her Stories, the presenter and author revealed that she had an exciting launch to tell her fans about, which she shared in more detail in a new video…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares exciting news with fans in new video

The clip came a day after the mother-of-five unexpectedly prompted debate about her latest parenting decision.

Determined to pamper herself after giving birth to Belle earlier this month, Stacey shared that she had popped out for a manicure.

Later, the Sort Your Life Out host showcased her beautiful pink and white design – but not all of her fans were impressed.

Stacey is such a proud mum

The star went on to show a screenshot of a message she had received, which read: "Very impractical nails for a newborn".

Stacey replied with another video, which showed her cuddling her littlest girl and rubbing her back as she said: "Well, I think they’re really practical!"

She then laughed as she went on: "They're great for tickles, head strokes… Belle's absolutely loving them! Holding up her little finger, she said: "This one's really good for picking out bogies".

Stacey and Joe recently welcomed their third child together, daughter Belle

Stacey continued: "Will I end up with poo underneath them at the end of every day? Probably! But, I've got a nail brush, I wash my hands, it'll be fine!"

She captioned the video with text which read: "Have a day off Wilma. It'll be ok, I promise". Earlier in the week, the singer's loyal followers could not get over how much Belle looks like her dad, Joe Swash, after she shared the most adorable photo of her little one.

