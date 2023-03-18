Stacey Solomon's daughters twin in adorable new photo as fans notice the same thing The Loose Women star welcomed her third child with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon is still basking in the glow of motherhood after welcoming her second daughter, Belle, in February.

The Loose Women star - who welcomed her third child with husband Joe Swash, and her fifth child in total – took to Instagram to share several sweet new photos of her newborn cuddling up to her big sister, Rose, and they looked adorable twinning in matching outfits.

"These two. Rose is so in love with her baby sister, and it just melts my whole heart," she captioned the touching image. "Rose & Belle forever and always. I'm taking all the pictures of this phase so I have evidence to show them when they're teenagers and they may not feel this way."

Rose and Belle were both wearing cream and beige striped dresses that featured a ribbed design, with the one-year-old adding a pair of matching tights to her outfit. She beamed at the camera while placing a supportive arm behind her baby sister's head.

Stacey's followers were blown away by the cute snap, but many appeared to be distracted by how grown-up Rose looked next to her sister.

Stacey's followers couldn't believe how big Rose looked next to Belle

"It's mad @staceysolomon Rose is still a baby and yet next to Belle she looks like such a big girl now!!" commented one.

A second said: "Awwww god is Rose is getting so big now, so cute xx." A third added: "Omg @staceysolomon when did Rose grow up? Beautiful girls like their mummy."

Stacey's latest post comes after she opened up about the realities of being a mum of five, and her fans rushed to send her words of encouragement.

Belle and Rose looked adorable in matching outfits

The 33-year-old shared a precious photo of herself with her young children, Rex, Rose and Belle, who are all aged three and under, which she captioned: "Proud. Feeling like I smashed it today. Don’t mind if I sound big headed but I felt like a superhuman today.

"For some reason lately I've found it easy to tell myself that I'm failing or doing a rubbish job & I never tell myself how well I'm doing. Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it's not easy."

Stacey's many followers offered their support in the comments section, with one telling the star: "It's becoming easier to put yourself down rather than big yourself nowadays but looking at this picture we can all say you are smashing it."

