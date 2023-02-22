Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable photo with baby Belle as she marks sweet milestone The Loose Women star is now a mum-of-five

Stacey Solomon will no doubt have delighted her many Instagram followers on Wednesday, as she shared the most precious behind-the-scenes glimpse of life with her newborn baby daughter Belle.

The Sort Your Life Out host took to her Stories, where she uploaded an image of herself lying down with her head on a pillow as she looked up at the camera with a tired expression.

The star's new addition snoozed alongside her, wrapped in a pink blanket that matched Stacey's sweatshirt. The tiny tot's hand was above her head, as if she was waving – how cute!

Stacey made a candid admission about the reality of life a couple of weeks after giving birth, captioning the image: "How I spent most of my day today… [crying-laughing emoji]".

She then went on: "The night exhaustion is fully setting in… Still rocking my hair bow [laughing emoji] it's so funny isn't it because the first few days you feel ok then after a couple of weeks it's like zombie mode [laughing emoji].

Stacey is a doting mum to her five children

"Determined to see some daylight tomorrow so hopefully I caught up enough today… How's your Wednesday been? I love sitting reading your messages through the night feeds so thank you for keeping me company…"

The post came the day after the mum-of-five celebrated exactly two weeks since her youngest child was born.

Stacey celebrated two weeks since her daughter was born

Sharing adorable close-ups of her little girl, Stacey wrote: "Oh Hello Beautiful Belle…The most special two weeks of you Belle… Today all the boys went back to school & Belle had lots of awake time.

"I think she was wondering where all the noise and craziness had gone… I felt like I got some time to properly see her & talk to her today.

"I love these days when they start to open their eyes more & really look around and begin to show you little bits of who they are and the adventures to come…"

