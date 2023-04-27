Gemma Atkinson shares heart-melting baby video after confirming due date

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are busy preparing for the birth of their second child, and on Thursday, Gemma stunned fans with an adorable video of herself as a baby after she confirmed her due date.

The Strictly finalist is known for her fondness of dogs, living alongside two, Norman and Ollie, and in a touching video of herself as a youngster, she showcased her bond with her first ever pooch, Fergie. As you can see in the clip below, their relationship didn't get off to the best start, but it's clear how much they loved each other with Gemma sharing a couple of photos of her cuddling her canine companion.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson is adorable in touching baby video

In a lengthy caption, Gemma said: "Proof that Fergie, our first dog, forgave me for dropping her on her 1st day home (we had her until she was 16 bless her, stubborn Scottish grit just like my Grandma).

"Whenever I'm asked about our parenting and what works for us, the response I have is, if you can and they can be cared for and loved properly, get them a pet. Be it a fish, hamster, cat, dog. From my own experience growing up and with watching Mia it teaches empathy, compassion & a responsibility from a young age. I hope to always have muddy prints throughout our home."

She concluded: "Sure my house is always on its [explicit] but the memories made are always worth it."

Gemma and Fergie had a close bond

Many agreed with the advice she shared within her post, as one penned: "Totally, I'm an only child and we got my old dog Sandy when I was 3. He held on until my final week of 6th form and having him honestly defined my childhood," and a second added: "Awww I love your first dog. We had a Westie too who sadly passed away last August only 9 years old. Best dog ever with so much attitude and personality."

But others loved the sweet moment as a third wrote: "Look at you with your dad as well. Such lovely memories for you Gemma. Take care," and a fourth noted: "If this is not Mia then I don't know who is!! Uncanny."

Gemma had Fergie for 16 years

During the week, Gemma revealed that she was expecting to welcome her son at the end of June or early July, but revealed that she had shied away from having an actual date in order not to induce any stress for if the baby came early or late.

The former Hollyoaks actress explained: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

"2. If there arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

