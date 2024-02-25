Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reveal heartwarming milestone for baby Thiago

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez embarked on a mini-break in Madrid this week. The couple – who share a daughter, Mia, four, and a son, Thiago, seven months – enjoyed a reunion with Gorka's parents in the Spanish capital, marking baby Thiago's first introduction to his paternal grandparents.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Gemma, 39, shared a slew of photos from their whirlwind family adventure. "A quick trip to Madrid to see Abuelo & Abuela! With Gorks working in Madrid every weekend we decided to take a trip with him and meet his parents there," she wrote in the caption.

"They drove from Bilbao. We only had 4 nights but we packed in as much as we could. We must have walked at least 6 miles a day, drank coffee & ate Churros at least 3 times a day and visited the Palace! (Mia's favourite part)

"It was Gorka's parents' first time meeting Thiago and they haven't seen Mia for over a year either so it was really lovely. Short and sweet but lots of memories made. Back home now for the big shop and school prep for tomorrow. Back to reality with a bang @gorka_marquez."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez's reaction to possible third baby

Gorka, 33, is best known for appearing on BBC's hit show, Strictly Come Dancing, and he's currently appearing as a judge on Bailando con las Estrellas – the Spanish version of Strictly.

Musing on his achievement, Gemma proudly told HELLO!: "I think he will be fabulous. They've asked him to do it a few times, and this time, he felt as though he was ready."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka reside in Manchester with their two children

Gorka and Gemma have Strictly Come Dancing to thank for their love story, which began in the ballroom in 2017. Now seven years and two children later, the couple has settled into life in Manchester.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson wows with glam hair makeover and stunning pencil skirt

READ: Gemma Atkinson wows in cut-off jean shorts – and Gorka Marquez has the best reaction

Talks about moving back to Gorka's native country have been shared by the couple in the past, but for now, it looks like they are happy in the UK.

© Instagram The loved-up couple have spoken about moving to Spain in the past

During an Instagram Q&A in January, Gemma was asked if she would ever consider leaving Manchester and moving to Spain. "No. I'm too much of a home bird! I've moved house three times since I moved out of my mum's at 17. All within six miles of her house," the actress replied, adding a laughing emoji.

Nonetheless, Gorka's heritage remains important to him. Back in 2019, the professional dancer was asked if he intended to teach his future children Spanish. "Of course, our baby will learn to speak Spanish," he told The Sun. "Gemma loves where I'm from too. She's been to visit, we love how hot it is."