Strictly's Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia kisses baby brother Thiago in adorable family video

Gemma Atkinson's children, Mia, three, and baby Thiago have the sweetest bond, and on Friday the sibling duo was captured in the most adorable at-home video.

Taking to her Instagram account, Gemma was overcome with emotion judging by the emojis she used to accompany the clip. Mia could be seen playing with her baby brother, who was sitting in his high chair, before giving him a sweet kiss on the forehead. See the touching moment in the video below.

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia adorably kisses baby brother Thiago

"Her sweet little kiss at the end [welling up and heart eyes emoji]," Gemma penned alongside the clip, which was taken at their luxe family home in Cheshire.

Not only are the little ones developing the closest bond, but the pair were also doubles of each other in the special family clip, with both of them having the same adorable button nose which was strikingly clear as they were filmed from the side.

© Instagram Mia couldn't be more obsessed with her baby brother

Mia was wrapped up in her pajamas and a fluffy purple dressing gown, whilst Thiago donned a beige babygrow and black bib.

After being coined a "mother hen" immediately after her baby brother was born back in July last year, it's safe to say Gemma was feeling sentimental about how quickly Mia is growing up. Ahead of the video, the former Hollyoaks actress shared a throwback photo of her little girl from three years ago sitting on the sofa.

© Instagram Gemma coined Mia a "mother hen" just days after welcoming her little boy back in July 2023

Gemma simply captioned the photo with a giant teary-eyed emoji surrounded by love hearts and added the song, They Grow Up Too Fast, by Jimmy Charles.

The lyrics of the section used by Gemma in the video were incredibly meaningful: "Give me a replay, give me a rewind, there's a way to slow down time. Someone show me how, make it right now."

Gemma shares her two children with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, who is currently in his homeland Spain filming the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing where he is a judge.

The pair met on the UK version of the show back in 2017 but were not partnered together. Gorka was partnered with Alexandra Burke, meanwhile, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, who has since, along with his Strictly star wife, Janette Manrara become exceptionally close friends with Gemma and Gorka.

Aljaz and Janette even site Gemma and Gorka as one of the reasons they upped sticks and moved up to Cheshire when Janette was pregnant with her first child, Lyra Rose last year.