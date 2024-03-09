Gemma Atkinson reveals frustration with baby Thiago's behaviour: 'Utter carnage'

Gemma Atkinson has expressed her dismay at her young son Thiago, as the youngster continuously broke his highchair whenever it was time for dinner.

In a video, the former Hollyoaks star showed how her eight-month-old son had managed to detach part of his white highchair from the rest of it. "Why do you keep breaking it?" she asked her son as he bashed the dish against the side of the table. "I don't understand, it's supposed to be secure…"

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson expresses disbelief at baby Thiago's behaviour

Seeing the funny side of the situation, Gemma let out a small giggle as she noticed the huge grin that was on Thiago's face as the youngster played around.

The mum-of-two then exclaimed: "It's just utter carnage every mealtime. You can't just sit and eat like your sister did, can you?" Thiago then smiled as Gemma noticed the young boy "shaking his head" at her question.

© Instagram Gemma was in disbelief with her young son

Gemma then joked: "He's just like: 'Just you wait mum, when I'm bigger, I'm going to thrash the whole house."

Thiago's antics come shortly after the tot marked a special milestone, as parents Gemma and Gorka Marquez jetted off to Madrid with their young family, where Thiago met his paternal grandparents for the first time.

© Instagram Gemma shares Mia and Thiago with her fiance Gorka

Gemma, 39, shared a slew of photos from their whirlwind family adventure. "A quick trip to Madrid to see Abuelo & Abuela! With Gorks working in Madrid every weekend we decided to take a trip with him and meet his parents there," she wrote in the caption.

"They drove from Bilbao. We only had 4 nights but we packed in as much as we could. We must have walked at least 6 miles a day, drank coffee & ate Churros at least 3 times a day and visited the Palace! (Mia's favourite part).

© Getty Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

"It was Gorka's parents' first time meeting Thiago and they haven't seen Mia for over a year either so it was really lovely. Short and sweet but lots of memories made. Back home now for the big shop and school prep for tomorrow. Back to reality with a bang @gorka_marquez."

Alongside Thiago, Gemma and Gorka also share daughter Mia, four, and the pair have confirmed that their family is now fully complete.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are happy with the size of their family

In a post, Gemma shared: "Started to send my milk back (currently sat with iced cabbage on my chebs). Bittersweet as I know it's the last time feeding for me as we're done on the baby front, so part of me is a little sad and the other part is relieved."

Despite making the decision, Gemma still decided to tease Gorka about the prospect of a third child, and she was slightly taken aback from his "point blank" response.

© Instagram Gemma is a talented actress and presenter

"I said to Gorka the other day just as a test while we were in bed and I went: 'Gorka, would it really be a no to another baby? What would you do if I wanted another baby?," the actress started while giggling because of her future husband's deadpan response.

WOW: Gemma Atkinson wows with glam hair makeover and stunning pencil skirt

MORE: Gemma Atkinson suffers major wardrobe malfunction on holiday with Gorka Marquez

Still laughing, she added: "And he just went: 'Absolutely not, Gemma'. Like point blank no, no more. I was only kidding, I don't want anymore but I thought I'd see how far we'd get with the convo, but we got nowhere straight away."