Gemma Atkinson reveals fiancé Gorka Marquez's 'point blank' reaction to having third baby

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their second child last July, and at the time the couple revealed they didn't plan on welcoming any more children.

Despite this, Gemma decided to jokingly raise the issue with Gorka as they relaxed in bed and she was taken aback by his "point blank" response. In a clip, which you can see below, Gemma decided to relive the moment while her fiancé was looking after their baby son, Thiago, six months, and he looked unimpressed as the star spoke about the moment.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez's reaction to possible third baby

"I said to Gorka the other day just as a test while we were in bed and I went: 'Gorka, would it really be a no to another baby? What would you do if I wanted another baby?," the actress started while giggling because of her future husband's deadpan response.

Still laughing, she added: "And he just went: 'Absolutely not, Gemma'. Like point blank no, no more. I was only kidding, I don't wany anymore but I thought I'd see how far we'd get with the convo, but we got nowhere straight away."

© Instagram Gemma teased Gorka over the possibility of a third child

Gemma then compared the Strictly Come Dancing professional to Rocky character Ivan Drago, who was known for his deadpan and blunt way of speaking.

At the time of Thiago's arrival last July, Gemma revealed that her family was now "complete", ruling out the possibility of a third child.

© Instagram Mia and Thiago have completed Gemma and Gorka's family

The mum-of-two further confirmed her stance while breastfeeding her young son a few weeks after his birth, sharing: "Started to send my milk back (currently sat with iced cabbage on my chebs). Bittersweet as I know it's the last time feeding for me as we're done on the baby front, so part of me is a little sad and the other part is relieved."

However, Gemma still clearly enjoys the mum life, and told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: " Oh, I'm loving it. It's just going so fast. I always think if you could bottle it up and sell it, that would be the key to everyone's happiness – that time at home with you and your baby and the family. It's obviously chaotic and you're tired at the same time but it's so wonderful as well, you don't want it to end."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly

Meanwhile, daughter Mia is enjoying being an older sister, as Gemma confirmed: "She's like a mother hen; she's obsessed with him. She mucks in helping with the nappies and helps me get him dressed, which sometimes results in it taking a little bit longer than if I'm doing it on my own, but I just love the fact that she's so into him.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson reveals 'catastrophe' at home with Mia during Gorka Marquez's absence

SEE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia kisses baby brother Thiago in adorable family video

"I said to her, 'Are you happy? Is everything ok?' and she says, 'Yeah, I love having Thiago, I love our little family.' It goes through your mind: 'I hope they don't feel pushed out or like they've been replaced or anything like that', and thankfully she's taking it all in her stride, bless her."