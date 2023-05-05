Princess of Wales reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' 'nerves' ahead of King's coronation

The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers on The Mall at Buckingham Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles during an impromptu walkabout on The Mall on Friday afternoon. Here, they greeted hundreds of royal well-wishers who have been camping out in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation.

During one heartwarming moment with a well-wisher, Princess Kate touched upon her children's nerves. "They are doing really well, thank you. [They] are excited but a bit nervous obviously with the big day ahead. But they can't wait." Watch the sweet clip below...

Asked how she and Prince William were feeling, the royal mum-of-three replied: "Yes, all good. Hopefully a bit sort of like swans, relatively calm on the outside and [paddling] on the inside."

Princess Kate was then probed about her father-in-law King Charles, to which, she said: "I'm sure looking forward to it as well." She added: "It's nice to be out here and saying hello to everyone who's obviously stayed out for so long and will be overnight."

Her eldest child, Prince George, nine, has a major role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour, who will form part of the procession through the Nave of the Abbey on the day.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales spoke with well-wishers on Tha Mall

While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven't been given a specific role at the coronation, they are expected to be among the 2,200 guests in the congregation to witness as their grandfather is crowned.

© Getty Prince William attended the final rehearsal earlier on Friday

During the surprise appearance, Princess Kate and Prince William posed for selfies with fans, while Kate even appeared to join a fan in a video call before also speaking on another fan's phone before handing it back.

© Getty The Princess also revealed tomorrow would be an 'early start' for everyone

Meanwhile, the Princess looked effortlessly glamorous as usual wearing a white dress with black detailing. The royal paired the dress with pointed black heels and a black clutch.

Earlier, Prince William and Kate joined the King at a special lunch for realm prime ministers and governors general at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales spent over 15 minutes with the crowd

King Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth, will also attend a Commonwealth Heads of Government leaders' meeting and garden reception at London's Marlborough House. Also on the eve of the coronation, the King and the royal family will host a glittering reception for foreign royalty and other overseas dignitaries at the Palace.

© Getty The Princess of Wales revealed her children's nerves ahead of the coronation

© Getty Images Princess Kate shook the hands of well-wishers

© Getty King Charles III on the walkabout outside Buckingham Palace

© Getty The Princess of Wales chatted with fellow guests at the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch earlier on

