King Charles joined by Princess Kate and Co. to kickstart the coronation celebrations with special lunch

On the eve of King Charles' coronation, Prime Ministers and Commonwealth officials have gathered for a special lunch.

The Monarch was joined by his wife Queen Consort Camilla as they welcomed the officials for the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch.

Charles looked excited as he made lots of joyful facial expressions wearing one of his signature blue suits.

© Getty Images King Charles III hosted a lunch on the eve of his coronation

Other royals at the event included Prince William and Princess Kate. The Princess looked effortlessly glamorous as usual wearing a white dress with black detailing. The royal paired the dress with pointed black heels and a black clutch.

Earlier in the day, King Charles was pictured in a car leaving Westminster Abbey after a coronation rehearsal with other members of the royal family.

Princess Kate was also there

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins and The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Downing Street this morning, and these were believed to be two of the officials in attendance.

Other guests at the luncheon included US First Lady, Jill Biden, who represented her husband, President Joe Biden, and Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

© Getty Images Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata pictured with Dr Jill Biden

This evening, the celebrations continue with a special pre-coronation reception where we may see more royal family members in attendance.

The family must be feeling a mixture of excitement and nerves ahead of the momentous occasion.

© Getty Images British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani

While King Charles's Coronation will be a slimmed-down event in comparison to 1953, nearly the entire Royal family will be out in force.

Prince Harry is flying in from the US and even the youngest members of the 'firm' like Prince Louis are expected to be involved somehow.

The final guest list for the coronation makes up a congregation of more than 2,200 people.

On Saturday, Camilla will officially become 'Queen Camilla' as Lambeth Palace published a notice that on 3 May, 2023, King Charles issued a Royal Warrant stating that from Coronation Day itself, Her Majesty should be named Queen Camilla in prayers said for or referring to the Royal Family.

For the last eight months, all references have been to 'Camilla, the Queen Consort.'

