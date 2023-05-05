King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla start final rehearsals for the coronation

The monarch has a big weekend ahead, with his son Prince William joining the final rehearsals too

With the coronation just one day away, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey on Friday morning for a final rehearsal ahead of the big day. Shortly afterwards, Prince William arrived too, with onlookers suspecting the Prince of Wales to be wearing the Garter Robes, a splendid velvet outfit saved for ceremonial occasions.

King Charles appeared in good spirits, waving from the car window as they arrived at the historic location, with police outriders on motorcycles arriving ahead of the royal motorcade.

A crowd of onlookers had gathered at a metal barrier outside the Abbey in drizzling rain to catch a glimpse of the royals, and were understandably delighted to spot them ahead of the momentous occasion.

© Getty Prince William pictures with his Order of the Garter robe back in 2018 in Windsor

What's happening at Westminster Abbey?

The coronation ceremony itself takes place at Westminster Abbey.

The King's Procession, will see King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at the Abbey after travelling from Buckingham Palace.

NEED TO KNOW: King Charles III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

The ceremony will involve six basic stages: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

Following the service, the newly-crowned couple will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family. The day's events will finish with senior royals appearing on the balcony with Charles and Camilla.

Westminster Abbey © Dan Kitwood London's Westminster Abbey has played host to every coronation since 1066, with King Charles III set to be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there. The historic church was originally built by Edward the Confessor in 1040 and is the burial site for 18 monarchs in addition to some of the nation's greatest poets, musicians, scientists and politicians. The abbey – which has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Site status – boasts spectacular gothic exteriors, splendid, vaulted ceilings and mesmerising mosaic floors. Other highlights include the ancient Coronation Chair, the glorious Lady chapel, and David Hockney's vibrant stained glass window.

Why will the coronation take place at Westminster Abbey?

London's Westminster Abbey has played host to royal coronations for the past 900 years. Westminster Abbey has been Britain's coronation church since 1066 and has witnessed 38 coronation ceremonies for reigning monarchs. The first documented coronation at Westminster was that of William the Conqueror on 25th December 1066.

The church is home to the Coronation Chair which was originally built for King Edward I between 1297 and 1300. Due to its historic importance, it is one of the most valuable artefacts to have survived the Middle Ages.

What will be the route of the coronation procession?

Thousands of spectators are set to line the streets to view the pomp and ceremony, with King Charles's coronation procession stretching to 1.3 miles – around a quarter of the length of the late Queen's five-mile celebratory journey.

A newly crowned Charles and Queen Consort will make their way back from Westminster Abbey via the tried and tested route of Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace. Here's how you can catch a glimpse…

How is King Charles feeling ahead of his coronation?

The coronation is likely the biggest day of King Charles' life, but he is reportedly taking it in his stride, with Friday the last in a long line of rehearsals.

According to the Dean of Westminster, the monarch remains "relaxed and very gracious."

READ: King Charles III coronation: the confirmed guest list

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle told Sky News that rehearsals for the big day have gone well, and Charles was not at all anxious about the momentous occasion.

The dean, who will take part in the ceremony conducted by the Archbishop Canterbury, said: "I'm the Dean of Westminster. I'm used to ceremony on a national level. Even I think this is pretty jaw-dropping."

He described the ceremonial dress and Crown Jewels being used as "extraordinary" and the music as "spine-tingling."

Have the royal family been rehearsing all week?

The royal family, including Prince William and Princess Kate and their children, George, Charlotte and Louise, have all attended coronation rehearsals.

The family-of-five were pictured looking smartly dressed as they arrived at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, with the Princess wearing a black and white floral LK Bennett tea dress. Charlotte, who turned eight on Tuesday, wore a collared blue printed dress with a white cardigan, while her brothers, George and Louis, donned suits like their father, William.

© James Whatling Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended coronation rehearsals with their parents

Prince William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George, nine, has a major role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour, who will form part of the procession through the Nave of the Abbey on the day.

The Waleses were joined at the rehearsal by the King and Queen Consort, and the Princess Royal, who is expected to have a key role as the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

Scroll down for a peek inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the celebrations...

© Getty Images The flowers that will decorate Westminster Abbey, have been personally chosen by Their Majesties

© Getty Their Majesties have acknowledged their wedding, fallen soldiers, the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles’s ancestor, Queen Victoria, in their choice of resplendent blooms