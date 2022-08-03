Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola ventures into music with big announcement Ready to become a star

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three children are all in varying fields, with oldest son Michael an actor and aspiring filmmaker and youngest Joaquin a college wrestler.

However, it's now their daughter Lola who's ready to enter the spotlight with her official venture into the music industry.

After completing her studies in the area, Lola announced via TikTok that she would be releasing a new single in the coming week.

The 21-year-old shared a video of herself strolling at the beach with just her silhouette visible, wearing a sheer cover-up over a bathing suit.

Over an excerpt of the single playing in the background, Lola revealed that her song Paranoia Silverlining would be dropping on 9 August.

She immediately felt the support of family as well, with her father Mark taking to his Instagram Stories with a beachy snapshot to excitedly write: "@theyoungestyung First single out in 6 DAYS!!!"

Lola announced the coming of her new single via TikTok

The move comes while Kelly takes a temporary break from Live! to spend time with her sons and husband over the summer.

The Hope and Faith star is also preparing for her daughter's move abroad to study, which she revealed on her show on the day of her 21st birthday.

This will be the first time that Lola will have lived away from New York, having grown up there on the Upper East Side with her family, before moving to Bushwick to study.

Kelly told co-star Ryan Seacrest: "It is Lola Consuelos' 21 birthday. We are waiting for her to get back – she's in Europe right now."

She continued: "She's actually finding an apartment for her study abroad. I was like, 'That's funny. Normally people find apartments by going on online and finding an apartment online and then just showing up and being disappointed.'"

Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters

Kelly said that the trip is a "last hurrah. After that, she's off the family nipple, so to speak."

