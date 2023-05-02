Janette Manrara cradles baby bump in summery dress as she makes huge announcement

Janette Manrara has been keeping a secret for many weeks, and on Tuesday she was finally able to reveal it to the world.

After separating from husband Aljaz Skorjanec for ten days last month to travel to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in search of the UK's biggest Disney Fan, a winner has finally been announced.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, who has been teasing the reveal for many days, was dressed to impress for the crowning moment. In new photos, Janette can be seen glowing in a summery yellow dress, which perfectly showcased her growing baby bump, whilst posing alongside winner Kathryn Chung from Hackney, London, in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

© Disney The Strictly star spent 10 days searching for the biggest Disney fan in the world

Janette, who is in her second trimester, opened up about the exciting announcement, and revealed her wish of returning one she has welcomed her first baby with Aljaz.

© Disney Janette Manrara posing with winner Kathryn Chung

"It was a dream come true to be a part of this competition from the early stages, right up until we announced our winner in front of Cinderella Castle," she said. "The top 10 fans were a true pleasure to meet and soak up Disney magic alongside – we're all already planning our next Disney reunion together! Experiencing the Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line was truly magical – I can't wait to come back as a mummy soon!"

© Disney Janette cradling her baby bump whilst posing with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Although Janette and Aljaz were separated for two weeks, the presenter made sure she spent time with her family, who live in Florida, and even invited them to spend a day at Walt Disney World Resort.

Following her return to the UK, she and Aljaz jetted off to Slovenia to surprise Aljaz's mother on her birthday and to enjoy a relaxing babymoon in the countryside.

© Disney Janette, Mickey and Minnie aboard Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish

Sharing a few photos of their special time away, Janette captioned the post: "Some very beautiful views and stays on our #Babymoon. Tag the photos to see the name of the locations. Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of 3."

The couple shared their exciting news with HELLO! back in February, revealing they were about to start IVF treatment when they found out Janette was pregnant.

© Disney Janette, who is a huge fan of Disney, spent some time with Goofy

"For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette at the time.

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came."

Their first baby is due in late summer.

Janette Manrara's baby bump evolution

© Instagram Janette revealed her baby bump for the first time as she announced the news exclusively to HELLO! in February

© Instagram A month later, in March, Janette stunned in a gorgeous gown which perfectly showed off her growing bump

The 38-year-old has been keeping fit whilst pregnant

The couple revealed to HELLO! that they were due to start IVF treatment when they found out Janette was pregnant

© Instagram The star reunited with her parents and siblings in April

© Instagram The mother-to-be treater her family to a trip to Disney in April

© Instagram The dancer showed off her bump in a gorgeous swimsuit in April

© Instagram The couple's baby is due this summer

© Instagram Janette's niece feeling the baby's kicks back in April

© Instagram Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoyed a babymoon in Slovenia

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.