Watch: Prince Louis jokes about looking 'like grandpa' King Charles in hilarious clip

The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child Prince Louis made his royal engagement debut on Saturday when he joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Big Help Out, where the family volunteered at a local scout hut in Slough.

From trying his hand at archery to helping his dad Prince William navigate a digger truck, the five-year-old royal tot wasted no time in getting stuck into activities - particularly when chocolate s'mores were involved!

One moment in particular, however, has caught the attention of royal fans. Prince Louis was mid-way through painting an outdoor planter when a splash of white paint appeared to get in his hair. Watch his hilarious reaction in the clip below…

WATCH: Prince Louis makes the hilarious comment about looking ‘like Grandpa’

Prince Louis appears to have inherited his father's quick humour. The young royal pointed out he "has white hair now," before adding "just like Grandpa".

© WPA Pool Prince Louis was keen to fill up his own wheelbarrow

Louis' words about his grandfather King Charles got a small giggle from his older sister Princess Charlotte, who was seen being attentive painting the corners of the planter.

© WPA Pool Prince Louis eats marshmallows with mum Princess Kate

Reacting to the playful moment on social media, royal fans penned flurries of laughing emojis as they left comments on the clip shared on Instagram.

"He must be so close to his grandpa, knowing he can make joke like that about him," commented one fan as another added: "He's very close to his father - he must hear a lot of dad jokes!"

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis loved tucking into toasted marshmallows

The coronation weekend marked a milestone occasion for the youngest of the Wales family. The five-year-old joined his parents Prince William and Princess Kate and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles - his beloved white-haired grandpa.

Louis was spotted attending the ceremony for a short time before quietly leaving midway through the two-hour event alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

© Getty Prince Louis was intrigued by the series of events during King Charles' coronation

While the focus was firmly on King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were crowned in front of 2,000 guests at the country’s first coronation to be staged in 70 years, Louis couldn't help but win over the hearts of fans with his cheeky expressions – which he became known for following his appearances at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the Easter Mattins service.

© Getty The royal charmed fans with his big personality

LISTEN: Royal editor Emily Nash on the coronation ceremony moment that took her by surprise

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.