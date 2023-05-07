What Prince Louis really said in coronation carriage leaves TikTok amused

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son was once again the star of the show at King Charles' coronation

Prince Louis undoubtedly stole the show at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. From his adorably animated facial expressions to his hilarious clapping, it's fair to say the internet is still just as obsessed with the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child.

But did you notice little Louis' shining moment during the carriage procession? A clip of the young royal, who recently celebrated his fifth birthday, is doing the rounds on TikTok and fans are obsessed. A lip reader called Kristen Kalvoy claims to have deciphered what Louis is saying in the video as he cups his hands around his mouth and addresses the crowds through the window. She believes he shouts: "What are you yelling to? What are you screaming to?"

WATCH: Prince Louis steals the show during carriage ride

However, TikTok users are divided in the comments about what Louis really says in the clip. One claims: "What are you yelling for… what are you screaming for… sounds more like it to me," while another agreed: "feel like 'for' [is] more likely than 'to' and looks similar."

Another queried: "As an English person, don't think he'd use the word 'yelling', that's more of an American-ism but don't think it's far off. He's too cute."

Hundreds of other social media users were smitten with Louis' sweet antics, regardless of the exact wording, branding him a "hoot". One royal fan enthused: "He’s everyone’s favourite."

Louis was spotted attending the ceremony for a short time before quietly leaving midway through the two-hour event alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

This is the first major formal event attended by the youngster, who did not attend his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Meanwhile, his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte took on starring roles in the coronation.

© Getty Prince Louis got the internet talking with his carriage antics

Prince George, nine, seamlessly delivered in his role as one of the monarch's page boys, while eight-year-old Princess Charlotte was the image of her mother as she made an entrance in a custom Alexander McQueen ivory silk gown designed by Sarah Burton.

Parenting expert Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, has now reacted to the Wales children's model behaviour following their exciting roles at the coronation.

From yawning to blowing raspberries at the crowds and even dancing on the Buckingham Palace balcony, King Charles' coronation was a wonderful moment for royal fans to see little Louis in his element.

Check out our favourite photos from the little boy below…

Prince Louis' cutest carriage moments during King Charles' coronation

© REX/Shutterstock Prince Louis was spotted blowing raspberries on the carriage ride to Buckingham Palace

© Getty Prince Louis flashed the cheekiest grin as he rode alongside siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte

© Getty Why the long face? Prince Louis was just like every other five year old

© Getty One is not amused! Prince Louise couldn't help yawning during the carriage ride

Prince Louis was the youngest guest at the ceremony

