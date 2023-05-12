Pregnant Gogglebox star Ellie gives the sweetest baby update

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner is expecting her first child, and this week she delighted her followers with an unexpected update.

The star, who first revealed that she is expecting during an episode of Gogglebox at the beginning of December 2022, posted a photo of her gorgeous traditional pram on Instagram, with fans in love with her choice.

© Instagram Ellie Warner has chosen a Silver Cross pram

"I love that you’ve gone for a proper old-fashioned pram not a new-fangled tripod thing," one gushed, while another commented: "Wow. Is that a Silver Cross? Beautiful."

© Instagram Fans loved Ellie's choice of pram

A third approved too, commenting: "Silver Cross the Rolls Royce of prams!"

Ellie and her partner Nat Eddlestone are expecting a baby boy and have chosen a pram in lovely blue shade – and they're not the only fans of the pushchair. Their dog Mick has made himself at home, snuggling into the corner, causing Ellie to write: "Little monkey testing out the pram! Sorry to break it to you Mick but you are not allowed in there."

© Instagram Ellie's dog Mick made himself at home in her pram

Ellie's fans were most amused by Mick's antics, commenting: "Sorry puppy dogs, you will have to ride in the basket at the bottom once the bub arrives," and: "Your dog has the best pram, what pram will your baby have?"

The TV star's pregnancy hasn't been completely smooth sailing, with Ellie sharing she's been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during an episode of Gogglebox.

The 32-year-old revealed the news on episode in late March, making a joke about Lord Alan Sugar while tuning in to watch The Apprentice with her sister, Izzi. "Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes," she casually dropped into the conversation.

According to the NHS, gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that can develop during pregnancy but is more common in the second or third trimester and usually disappears after giving birth.

It happens when your body cannot produce enough insulin – a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels – to meet your extra needs during pregnancy.

© Instagram Elle Warner is expecting her first baby

Gestational diabetes can cause problems for both mother and baby, but the risks can be reduced if the condition is detected early and well managed through diet, exercise, and sometimes medication.

Ellie's baby joy came at the end of a tough year for her and Nat, who suffered horrific injuries after a near-fatal car accident left him with a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

© Instagram Ellie Warner and Nat Eddleston are expecting their first child

How did Ellie Warner announce her pregnancy?

Ellie shared the lovely news that she's pregnant by showing Izzi a photo of her latest baby scan.

© Getty Ellie Warner and Izzi Warner spoke about Ellie's pregnancy on Gogglebox

"I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," she said, later joking that it "looks like a jellied alien."

Ellie isn't the only Gogglebox star with a Gogglebaby on the way. Fellow star Pete Sandiford revealed in the same episode that he and his wife Paige Yeomans are pregnant with their second child.

© Instagram Ellie and Izzi Warner are Gogglebox favourites

Speaking to his son Jimmy, Pete could be seen telling the adorable tot: "You're going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you're going to have a little brother or sister coming. You're going to have to milk it!"

