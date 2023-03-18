Pregnant Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals concerning health diagnosis The Channel 4 star is expecting her first child

Pregnant Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has shared a concerning health update ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The 32-year-old appeared on Friday's episode and revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes after making a joke about Lord Alan Sugar while tuning in to watch The Apprentice with her sister, Izzi. "Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes," she casually dropped into the conversation.

According to the NHS, gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that can develop during pregnancy but is more common in the second or third trimester and usually disappears after giving birth.

It happens when your body cannot produce enough insulin – a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels – to meet your extra needs during pregnancy.

Gestational diabetes can cause problems for both mother and baby, but the risks can be reduced if the condition is detected early and well managed through diet, exercise, and sometimes medication.

Ellie has used Gogglebox to share updates about her pregnancy journey, and it is where she first revealed that she is expecting during an episode at the beginning of December.

Ellie shared her health diagnosis on Gogglebox

Showing her sister a photo of the ultrasound scan, the TV star said: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," before joking that it "looks like a jellied alien".

Earlier this month, she also revealed that she is expecting a baby boy while discussing her impending arrival during filming.

Ellie is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Nat

The hairdresser and her sister were joined by Izzi's children, Bessie and Bobby, and she asked her nephew: "Are you happy that you're going to have a boy cousin, Bobby?"

Ellie's baby joy came at the end of a tough year for her and her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston, who suffered horrific injuries after a near-fatal car accident left him with a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

