4 ultra rare glimpses of Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's adorable baby son

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has a baby son with his wife Paige Sandiford (née Yeomans) and while Pete is a regular on Channel 4, we've only seen rare glimpses of his little one, Jimmy.

When the star first broke the news that he was going to be a father, he shared an ultrasound scan of the baby. Pete's usual sense of humour kicked in when he Photoshopped a picture of his face over the baby's.

Season 18 of the show opened with a clip of Pete cuddling his newborn son, introducing him to the Gogglebox way of life while he sat alongside his auntie Sophie.

Pete shared this ultrasound before his son was born

When the pair said: "Say hello," the tot had other ideas and passed wind while the cameras were rolling. Pete concluded: "He does take after his dad after all."

The tot made his debut on the show in 2021

On Pete's birthday, he shared a photograph with his young son cradling him as he cried. "Jimmy wishing his daddy a happy birthday @paigesandiford_ @sophiesandiford1," Pete captioned the snap. The hilarious picture shows Pete looking jolly while his son doesn't look best pleased.

Jimmy didn't look best pleased on his dad's birthday

More recently, Jimmy has appeared next to his dad again on the Friday night show, this time showcasing how he can already sit up on his own in a chair. Pete hit behind the arm of the chair and played peek-a-boo with his son who responded with fits of giggles each time – so cute! Jimmy dressed the part too wearing patterned dungarees with a white T-shirt and socks. He's a star already.

Pete's son is growing up fast

Pete and his wife Paige got married in secret in May 2021, but to mark their six-month anniversary, the star went public with the wedding photos. The newlyweds were pictured grinning at one another against the backdrop of the sea, with Pete wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and pale blue tie while his new wife looked stunning in an elegant white dress with a full skirt.

"Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world @paigesandiford_," Pete wrote alongside the beautiful image.

