Do Gogglebox stars Mary and Giles have children?

The married couple are hugely popular on the Channel 4 reality show

Fan favourites Mary and Giles have been entertaining viewers on hit TV show Gogglebox since 2015, known for sharing their quick-witted comments from their home nicknamed 'The Grottage'.

The couple are loved for their humour and banter with each other, however, very little is known about their family away from the show – do Mary and Giles have children?

Find out more on the Gogglebox couple below…

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox?

Mary Killen and Giles Wood are a married couple living in Wiltshire. They first met age 21 when Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School and Mary worked as a model. Giles now works as an artist, while Mary is a journalist.

The couple joined the show in 2015 for the fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team.

© Photo: Channel 4 Gogglebox couple Giles and Mary

Do Gogglebox's Giles and Mary have children?

Yes, they do. Giles and Mary have two adult daughters.

However, their names are a mystery as they don't appear on the show and the couple don't talk about them in the public eye.

Why don't we see Giles and Mary's children on Gogglebox?

Giles and Mary's daughters prefer to stay out of the limelight.

Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter on Gogglebox, but she turned him down. Mary was eventually convinced to take part after a 40-minute long conversation with show bosses.

© Photo: Instagram The couple have a large garden at their private home

Do Giles and Mary's daughters live with them at 'The Grottage'?

No. We do know that their daughters are grown up and no longer live at 'The Grottage' with their parents.

The much-loved couple recently announced that they are considering leaving their famous home, adored for its rather eccentric décor.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the couple confessed that they have no central heating, paint was peeling from their ceilings, and they even made their own double glazing using bubble wrap.

