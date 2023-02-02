Malia Obama's boss on upcoming television show describes her as 'an incredible writer and artist' Barack and Michelle Obama's daughter worked on the writing team of Donald Glover's new Amazon show Swarm

It appears Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter, Malia Obama, has her eyes set on Hollywood!

At least the rooms where its biggest shows get created, that is. The 24-year-old is officially a working girl, and has a job as a writer on a new show from Atlanta creator Donald Glover, also known as his musical pseudonym Childish Gambino, and his collaborator Janine Nabers.

The former first daughter is working on an upcoming Prime Video series titled Swarm, which is inspired by the one and only Beyoncé.

In an interview with Vanity Fair discussing the series, the co-creator revealed what it was really like having Malia as a writer on the show.

"Dre and Marissa are in their 20s," Janine first explained – referring to the siblings in the show played by Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey, respectively – before adding: "Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room."

Janine had nothing but praise for the aspiring writer, and maintained to VF: "She's a very professional person. She's an incredible writer and artist."

Malia is living in Los Angeles, she graduated from Harvard in 2021

She added: "We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing."

Malia graduated with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies from Harvard in 2021, and in a separate interview with VF in March of 2022, Donald had just as many compliments about her skills and work ethic.

The 24-year-old shares and apartment with her sister Sasha

Describing her as "amazingly talented," he said at the time: "I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," adding: "Her writing style is great."

He even joked about her status as the former president's daughter, telling the outlet: "We can't be easy on her just because she's the [former] President's daughter," adding: "She's very down to earth, and cool. So, it's not a problem at all."

