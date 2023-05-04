Michelle Obama's concern for daughters Sasha and Malia inspires new venture – details

The former First Lady of the United States is making moves into new spaces

Michelle Obama has firmly established her place in the American cultural lexicon beyond just her run as the First Lady, as an author, podcast host, and even an entrepreneur.

Her latest endeavor, however, is inspired by her role as a mother to daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, leading her to announce the launch of a new company called PLEZi Nutrition.

The 59-year-old attended the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival in New York City, where she declared that she was one of the co-founders of the nutrition company, which aims "not just to provide healthy and delicious drinks and snacks for kids, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry."

On Instagram, she shared an impassioned statement after making the news public, writing: "When my girls were younger, no choice felt more important than the quality of the food and drinks I gave them. I constantly found myself wishing there were more healthy options available for moms like me.

"That's a big part of the reason why I worked so hard as First Lady to help kids and families eat better and lead healthier lives. We made some incredible progress during those years, but today, our kids continue to face a generational health crisis."

Elaborating on her role with the venture, she continued: "I'm proud to announce the national launch of a new company called @PLEZiNutrition – and I'm thrilled to be serving as a Co-Founder and Strategic Partner.

Michelle revealed that they would be kicking things off with a drink for kids aged 6-12 that would focus on less sugar and more "nutrients like fiber and potassium."

"Make no mistake, water and milk are the best options for your kids," she explained. "But once kids become school-aged, drinking only water and milk isn't a reality. Nearly two-thirds of young people are consuming sugary drinks on any given day."

Countering any expected pushback on kids preferring their drinks to be more taste-oriented, the wife of former POTUS Barack Obama said: "And the best part? It tastes delicious. But this is about far more than a kid's drink. It's about building a healthier generation of children."

© Getty Images Michelle elaborated on the reason behind the new venture being her role as a mother

Her new venture was met with praise from her fanbase and received the support of the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross and her husband Barack.

