Katy Perry's daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy, seems all grown up in rare new glimpse

Katy Perry doesn't often offer glimpses of her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. But every now and then, there are moments that are too sweet not to share with her fans.

While the couple have opted to keep their daughter, who turns three this year, out of the spotlight since she was born in 2020, for Mother's Day, the singer made a very adorable exception. Little is known about the little tot, but in her mom's latest glimpse, she gave fans an idea of how she likes to spend her time.

Katy took to Instagram on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day in the US, to share the little card Daisy's teachers prepared for the holiday on behalf of the two-year-old.

The card read: "Mama, I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. Love, Daisy," and it quickly melted fans' hearts as much as it surely melted Katy's.

The "Teenage Dream" hitmaker then provided more insight into what her daughter is like in her caption, revealing that the message in the cute letter couldn't be more accurate, and that she gets her love for snacks and all things chocolate from her mom!

"If anyone ever needed proof that Daisy is my daughter they can always reference the card she told her teachers to write me at school for," she wrote.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the moment, writing: "Daisy Bloom that was beautiful," and: "What an angel. And so spot on," as well as: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree or the chocolate doesn't," next to a laughing emoji," plus another fan added: "That's definitely your girl.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter – Katy's first and Orlando's second child – four years after they first met in 2016. The two first crossed paths at that year's Golden Globe awards, and Katy previously told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview: "We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table."

© Getty Katy and Orlando at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021

In March 2017, just over a year after they first hit it off, they briefly split, before reuniting in February 2018. The following February, Orlando popped the question to his now-fiancée with a daisy-shaped ring.

Their daughter's name is a full-circle moment for the couple, between Katy's daisy-shaped ring and her caption from when she first announced news of her engagement to Orlando, when she fittingly wrote: "Full bloom." The actor in turn wrote: "Lifetimes." She also has a song called "Daisies" on her 2020 album Smile.

© Instagram Katy's daisy-shaped ring is comprised of diamonds and a large ruby

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and they share son Flynn, 12. Katy was also previously married, to English comedian Russell Brand, from 2010 to 2012.

