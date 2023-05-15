Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares revealing insight into changing relationship with step-daughter

The Today Show weatherman has one daughter with ex-wife Alice Bell and two kids with Deborah

When Deborah Roberts agreed to marry Al Roker back in 1995, there was one very special person she had to make sure she impressed: Al's first daughter Courtney Roker Laga.

The beloved Today Show weatherman was previously married to Alice Bell, with whom he shares Courtney, 36. The two tied the knot in 1984, welcomed their daughter via adoption three years later in 1987, though they officially divorced after ten years together in 1994.

Courtney was only around six to seven years old when she first met Deborah, and in honor of her birthday, the ABC correspondent reflected on how their relationship changed and evolved over time.

Deborah took to Instagram Sunday, Mother's Day in the US, to wish her step-daughter a very happy birthday, and she looked back fondly at when they were first starting to get to know each other.

The news anchor shared two adorable photos of Courney when she was just a kid, one posing next to her stepmom, and another one of her dressed up in a pink ballet ensemble. "Many, many years ago I met this little beauty," Deborah started, before admitting: "We weren't sure what to make of each other."

First impressions aside, she continued: "But soon, a connection was made which deepened into a warm and loving relationship."

She added: "I count myself fortunate to have you in my life. How amazing that today your birthday falls on the day we celebrate moms," before concluding with: "Next year you will be part of this special club and celebrate your own Mother’s Day. But today we also celebrate you! Happy birthday dear Courtney."

Courtney replied in the comments under the post with: "Awwwwww, love you!" as fans of Deborah gushed over the tribute, writing: "What a lovely message. I think you're both fortunate to have each other," and: "Bonus children are the best!! Happy Birthday Courtney," as well as: "And a beautiful connection was made. Happy Mother's Day to both of you," plus another fan added: "Happiest Birthday Courtney, what a beautiful journey you both have shared and the love that ties you together."

Aside from Courtney, Deborah and Al also share daughter Leila Roker, 24, who lives in Paris, and son Nick, 20, who just capped off his first year away at college. The couple first met in 1990 when they were both working for NBC, though they only maintained a friendship via email, until Deborah moved from Miami to New York City, where they still live today.

Courtney is about to become a first-time mom herself, to a baby girl, and announced the news of her pregnancy with husband Wesley Laga earlier this year.

She first shared the news of her pregnancy back in March with an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," featuring pictures of the expecting couple along with videos of their sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin," she captioned her post next to a baby bottle emoji, and Deborah quickly expressed her joy over the news in the comments section under the post, commenting: "This is so very exciting!!!"

© Getty Al and Deborah also share son Nick and daughter Leila

© Andrew Toth Al with daughter Leila in 2016

© Getty Images The couple met in the 1990s through their work in broadcast journalism

© Instagram Al and Deborah recently became empty-nesters after their son Nick left for college

