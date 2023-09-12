Shakira's toned physique on display in plunging bodysuit during memorable sighting with major A-lister

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was spotted mingling with quite the A-lister at Miami's Grand Prix F1 Race back in May

Ever since splitting from longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, Shakira has not been afraid to show the soccer star what he is missing, recently sparking romance rumors with F1 star Lewis Hamilton, and that also appeared to be her attitude during an appearance at Miami's Grand Prix F1 Race back in May.

Celebrities, socialites, influencers, and many of the world's one percent all flocked to Miami over the weekend of May 6-7 for the exciting race, which saw celebrity race car drivers such as Lewis, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, and more compete against each other, the winning prize ultimately going to Belgium-native Max Verstappen.

Among the celebrity attendees, which included stars like Nick Jonas, Ludacris, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Patrick Mahomes, Vin Diesel, and beyond, was Tom Cruise, who the "Hips Don't Lie Singer" was spotted in deep conversation with.

The two stars, who are officially still "single" on paper, were seen mingling during the big race, and the sighting quickly launched much speculation over a potential romance between the two, months after Piqué's own relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia came to light, who Shakira has also called out in her new music.

Fans of the Colombian singer will also remember her stunning ensemble, striking a sporty look comprised of a mesh, plunging bodysuit with side cut-outs in an army green color, paired with coordinating track pants, and she accessorized with mega oversized Loewe glasses, and had her long red hair styled in waves.

Meanwhile, Tom looked cool and casual in a white polo shirt, his hair now longer and more tousled than usual, and he also accessorized with large sunglasses.

All eyes will be on the singer tonight, September 12, when she takes to the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. It is possible her sons might be with her as well, and fans are eager to learn whether she will address her split from Piqué, given this marks her first appearance at the famed event since.

Just before her appearance at the F1 race in May, coincidentally enough, she attended the 2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música Gala (Billboard Latin Women in Music Gala) at the Watsco Center.

For the event, where she was honored with the Mujer del Año (woman of the year) award, the mother-of-two opted for a tiny, figure-hugging little black dress with a cut-out across her thigh, paired with strappy black heels.

As she accepted the award, she opened up about dealing with infidelity and loyalty, plus womanhood, as she said: "It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself," adding: "When I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself."

She further said in her speech: "There comes a time in every woman's life when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is," and: "The search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic."

She concluded: "Women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be.

"What woman hasn't gone through the experience of looking for attention, affection, or approval from others and forgotten about herself? It has happened to me."

