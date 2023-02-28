Shakira opens up about ex Gerard Pique and his girlfriend in honest new interview The Hips Don't Lie singer is leaving it all bare

Shakira alluded to how she really felt after her breakup with football player Gerard Pique in her BZRP Music Sessions #53 collab that became a worldwide sensation.

Now, the singer is opening up even further on her feelings on the matter in a new interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo.

Shakira talked about her dependence on men and her ex

Giving the interview in Spanish, she spoke about the need she felt to stick up for women through her music, translating to saying: "Through my songs I have always felt the duty to use my voice and lend it to those who cannot speak."

She even quoted Secretary of State Madeleine Albright by saying: "There is a place reserved in hell for those women who do not support others," a quote seen by many on the internet as a dig towards Gerard's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Speaking of the end of her decade-long relationship, she continued: "I too had that dream of having a family, where the children would have a father and a mother under the same roof.

The interview is her first since Gerard revealed he was in a new relationship

"Not all dreams in life are fulfilled, but life finds a way to make it up to you somehow and I think with me it has more than made up for it with these two wonderful children who fill me with love every day and I have also found that that fable where a woman needs a man is false."

Shakira and Gerard currently share custody of their sons Sasha and Milan, although they will primarily be living with their mother in Miami. Below is more of a glimpse of their life at home:

The Colombian star also explained how she'd felt she was dependent on men and her relationship with her ex but has since grown to develop more faith in herself and her bonds with family.

"But that strength to be true has to be the result of living a mourning of accepting it, of tolerating frustration, of accepting that there are things that one does not want, that there are dreams that are broken, that you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself again."

