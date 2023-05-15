Bruce Willis' wife Emma makes lovely gesture for Demi Moore amid bittersweet first Mother's Day as a grandmother

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis gave a glimpse of the family's Mother's Day Together, and her sweet gesture for both Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, who recently became a mom

It was an extra special Mother's Day this year for Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who recently became first-time grandparents after the birth of their granddaughter, Rumer Willis' daughter Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas Willis.

The first Willis grandchild, who Rumer shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, was born in April, and as Rumer celebrated her very first Mother's Day, everyone in her family, including Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, made sure she was feeling the love.

It was Emma who along with Bruce hosted the family over at their home for Mother's Day brunch, and she gave a sweet glimpse into her relationship with Demi and her daughters with Bruce.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Emma wrote: "We're hosting a few of our favorite moms today," over a video where she was showing the beautiful flower arrangement she set out for each of the moms visiting for the day, including personalized bouquets and cards for both Demi and Rumer, and Bruce's mom, Marlene.

She later also shared a glimpse of the beautiful breakfast spread she arranged, featuring all the brunch classics, from smoked salmon to latkes, plus french toast, various frittatas, and the works.

"What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother's Day," she later wrote in a subsequent post on her Instagram feed, sharing a photo featuring the Willis women.

The Mother's Day snapshot sees Emma's mom, Zorina, Emma, Rumer with little Lou, Bruce's mom Marlene, Tallulah, Scout, Demi, Bruce and Emma's daughters Mabel and Evelyn, plus of course Demi's little chihuahua Pilaf, all gathered together sitting on a couch outdoors.

Emma continued in her caption: "We just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion. We love you so very much Louetta."

© Instagram Rumer gave birth to a daughter, Louetta, in April

Her followers raved about the sweet family portrait, writing in the comments under the post: "You have a tribe! A beautiful, powerful, female tribe!! Plus a fantastic man," and: "I love your family dynamic," as well as: "I like so much to see a combined family. So warm, mature and wise. Keep it this way forever."

Missing from the photo was Bruce himself. This marks the first Mother's Day the family celebrated since revealing that his previous aphasia diagnosis was actually frontotemporal dementia.

© Getty Bruce, Demi and Emma have always been praised for their blended family

The Willis family first shared the difficult health update in February, in a joint Instagram post detailing his tragic decline in health. They wrote at the time: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis."

The statement further explained that his initial aphasia diagnosis had sadly worsened into a more specific diagnosis, it being FTD, which they described as: "A cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."

© Instagram Demi shared her own Mother's Day tribute, posing with little Lou

© Getty Images Bruce, Rumer and Demi in 2011

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

© Instagram Emma has gushed plenty about her husband's ex

© Getty Images Bruce and Emma tied the knot in 2009

