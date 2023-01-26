Shakira shares peek at motherhood struggle with her two sons with ex Gerard Pique The Hips Don't Lie singer is making waves with new music

Shakira is riding on a big high as she celebrates the success of her collaboration with DJ Bizarrap with their BZRP Music Sessions #53 collab.

Amid all the waves it has created, though, the singer continues to focus most of her attention to her life as a mom to her two sons with ex Gerard Pique, Sasha and Milan.

The singer took to social media to share glimpses of their life at home, specifically their morning rituals, as she took on the task of making them pancakes.

Things didn't go so well, however, as one of them ended up quite burnt, and the shape had her questioning with her followers whether it looked like Mickey Mouse or a Panda.

Another one she made didn't turn out that great either, with her writing: "Ok, this one was uneatable but luckily my kids have a little patience with me in the mornings."

Shakira currently lives in Miami whilst Gerard remains in Barcelona, and in November last year the pair told People that a custody agreement had been reached and that their boys would go and live with their mother in the US.

Shakira's attempts at making pancakes for her sons didn't go so well

The Colombian superstar's latest single has already become one of her biggest global hits in years, particularly due to its string of thinly veiled digs at her ex.

It even alluded to the name of his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, and while their relationship was simply based on reports at the time, the Spanish footballer has since made it official.

Gerard shared the first picture of himself with his girlfriend, finally confirming their union, as the BZRP track continues to gain steam and Shakira's 11-year-long relationship comes under the radar.

Gerard confirmed news of his new relationship on Instagram

The track has already hit 200 million views on YouTube, at record speed for a Spanish language song on the platform, and become Shakira's first top ten hit on the US charts since Beautiful Liar back in 2007.

